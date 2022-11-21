Kane Williamson bites into a Rockit apple - he's now taken a stake in the Longlands Rd site where they're made. Photo / Supplied

Cricketing superstar Kane Williamson has taken a stake in Hawke’s Bay company Rockit as he helps market the firm in parts of the globe ripe for expansion.

Williamson, who is already an ambassador for the tiny apples, will be missing from McLean Park on Tuesday due to a pre-arranged medical appointment, as the Black Caps seek victory in a must-win Twenty20 game against India.

But while it’s been crunch time on the field recently it’s apparently also been crunch time in the dressing room, thanks to Williamson’s partnership of with the apple firm.

Williamson said of the apples that he now part-owns: “The guys love them so they disappear quickly, they pretty much expect me to turn up with apples for everyone these days.”

Rockit CEO Mark O’Donnell said it had seen a major increase in success since partnering with Williamson 18 months ago.

The skipper’s cricket ties in countries such as India had heightened the popularity of the apple brand in places once thought beyond reach, he said.

O’Donnell said Williamson had been committed to the partnership and had now taken a stake in the Longlands Rockit apple site just south of Hastings.

“Kane’s spent time with us in Hawke’s Bay, learning firsthand about the innovation we’re rolling out across our orchards, and into the packhouse.

“He’s taken time to ask questions and understand how we’re growing our fruit and what the company’s doing to support our orchardists, along with our goals and aspirations as a brand. And he has skin in the game.”

Rockit secured the Supreme Award at the New Zealand International Business Awards.

The brand is making a push into a variety of cricket-loving nations throughout the Middle East and Asia.

O’Donnell said Williamson would be participating in social media campaigns for the brand in those countries in 2023.

Coach Gary Stead said the medical appointment on Tuesday had nothing to do with Williamson’s historic elbow complaint.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule,” Stead said.