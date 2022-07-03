Department of Corrections lower North Island regional adviser Māori partnerships Renata Nepe speaking at the Flaxmere Kaiwhakamana hui. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Kaiwhakamana programme is a volunteer-run scheme that has everyday people going into prisons, spending time visiting inmates, and adding support wherever possible.

Established in 2002, the programme has recently been low in numbers and Henare O'Keefe is trying to get more people to join.

As an advocate, the Flaxmere councillor explained he is trying to make the Kaiwhakamana role "sexy" to get more local community members involved.

Last week Corrections officials and community leaders held a hui at the Flaxmere Christian Fellowship Church to recruit more people for the programme.

"The Kaiwhakamana hui had a great turnout of the community from all walks of life, who have an almost unquenchable appetite to help make a difference," O'Keefe said.

Department of Corrections lower North Island regional adviser Māori partnerships Renata Nepe attended the hui, explaining his role and the importance of the Kaiwhakamana role.

Nepe explained, "Kaiwhakamana is a kaupapa where we can get specialised, not prescribed, help from our communities."

"We have a lot of role models, mentors, tuakana, leaders and more, great people that can serve our relations who reside within the prison," he said.

Pastor Michael Ngahuka (left), prison manager George Massingham, Hastings councillor Henare O'Keefe and Māori liaison Renata Nepe at Flaxmere Kaiwhakamana hui. Photo / Warren Buckland

Kaiwhakamana is about empowering inmates or staff members by being a shoulder of support, a pair of listening ears and providing support in any way possible.

"A programme like this is important because it unlocks doors and extends networks and opportunities," said Nepe.

"The people signing up for the programme come with a wealth of compassion, love, and loyalty to not only Flaxmere but to Hastings and Hawke's Bay.

"These volunteers do things differently, as they are real people who care and want to get in and do the work at the grassroots level and want to effect positive change on those who have been in the correctional system," Nepe said.

"You know the volunteers are genuine when they seek to give absolutely anyone a shot at a brighter future."

The kaumātua, as part of the program, have access to prisons nationwide and can visit during regular visiting hours and outside these hours by arrangement with prison management.

No other role, besides Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis, has the status to visit any prison in the country any day they like.

There is already a lot of support within the Hawke's Bay prison, with many things happening in Māori spaces.

"I believe that Kaiwhakamana will gel every Māori service and every Māori support mechanism inside and outside of the wire together and work collectively," Nepe said.

Hastings councillor Henare O'Keefe speaking at Flaxmere Kaiwhakamana hui. Photo / Warren Buckland

As for making the program "sexy", Nepe said he believes it's about making the programme irresistible to be a part of.

"It's about getting the kaupapa of Kaiwhakamana broadcast to all people, to say, 'Hey, here is an opportunity to make better and positive change for our people'," Nepe said. "A new generation is leading and will revitalise and revamp what we have seen in the past.

"Inmates thrive off support from their own people, and this is the stuff the media do not get to see," Nepe said.

To learn more about the Kaiwhakamana programme, contact Renata Nepe by email at renata.nepe@corrections.govt.nz or phone 027 886 6691