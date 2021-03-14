Kainga Pasifika in Flaxmere offering driving courses as volunteers become qualified instructors

Malia Onesi, centre left, and Ave Faka'osi and their children celebrate after they were presented with I-Endorsement qualifications to become driving instructors. Photo / Supplied

Kainga Pasifika Services in Flaxmere are now offering driving courses after two volunteers completed their I-Endorsement qualification to help local people get their licences.

Samoan Ave Faka'osi and Tongan Malia Onesi have already helped many people who don't have English as their first language progress through their driver licences over the years.

"We've always had people knocking on our doors at all hours, looking for help, so many people want to have their full licence," Onesi said.

"Having this qualification will help with what we teach and with getting more costs covered so we can help more people."

Faka'osi added that other members of the local community and RSE workers struggling with the language differences have also come to them for help to understand what they need to know to drive safely and get their licence.

There is no New Zealand Road Code or official resource in any language other than English and according to the Got Drive Community Trust, a recent survey of Pasifika drivers in Hawke's Bay showed 72 per cent were on the wrong licence.

The Trust helped administer the funding and coordinate the I-Endorsement course for Faka'osi and Onesi.

"Our Trust was formed because we could see the barriers people were facing to get a driver's licence," chairperson Shaun Pettersson said.

Increasing the number of whānau with driver's licences to ensure more whānau have access to, and are eligible for, employment is part of the Matariki Hawke's Bay Regional Development Strategy.

Driver's Licensing Working Group chairperson and Central Hawke's Bay District deputy Mayor Kelly Annand said the group supported the funding application to the Regional Transport Committee because of huge capacity gaps in some areas.

"There's a long way to go to get everyone licensed, but for this part of our community they now have more help available to get on a better road," Annand said.

The Regional Transport Committee driver licensing programme approved a grant to the Got Drive Trust to help them train Faka'osi and Onesi as driver licence instructors, to meet a capacity gap for the particular communities they serve.

Programme chair, Hawke's Bay Regional Councillor Martin Williams said the programme yields huge social dividends for the funding investment made.

"Helping people in need obtain a driver's licence can improve their lives and livelihoods in such in a practical and meaningful way, and is something we are all proud to be part of," he said.