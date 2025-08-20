Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

40-plus jobs to go at EIT Eastern Institute of Technology in restructure

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Eastern Institute of Technology's main campus in Napier. Photo / NZME

Eastern Institute of Technology's main campus in Napier. Photo / NZME

Just over 40 jobs are set to be lost at Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) as part of a restructure.

It was revealed in May that EIT - Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti’s leading tertiary provider - was proposing a restructure and job cuts.

A final decision on that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save