“The new structure and ways of working position us well to meet the evolving needs of our learners and the communities we serve.”
The consultation process drew more than 350 submissions from staff.
The restructure follows an internal review earlier this year, which assessed opportunities for change across programmes, property, and people.
The review was informed by a report commissioned from PwC, as part of a directive from the Tertiary Education Commission for each polytechnic to identify pathways to financial sustainability.
In July, Minister for Vocational Education Penny Simmonds announced EIT was one of 10 polytechs returning to regional governance from January 2026, essentially becoming independent once again after being part of Te Pūkenga for the past few years.