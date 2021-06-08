Junior Bay City Rollers side smashes southern sides

Bay City Rollers' junior roller derby team Guns and Roses. Photo / Supplied

The Bay City Rollers' junior team, Guns and Roses, didn't just roll into the South Island, they rolled over the top of the opposition too.

Bay City Roller coach and player Jessica Christini said it took a lot of grants and fundraising to get them and their senior side, The Twisted Sisters, to Christchurch for the first time without those travelling being massively out of pocket.

"We make these trips viable by going and playing multiple games, so we smashed out one big event where our teams played three games," Christini said.

The junior side, Guns and Roses, won both its matches against Ōtautahi Roller Derby Juniors, winning 244 – 73 and beat The Rolling Dead 146 – 86.

The senior side, The Twisted Sisters, lost its game against the Living Dead Rollers 82 – 152.