'Joseph' soon to explode onto stage in Pahiatua

Spectacular choreography approaching the finale in Act Two.

After several years with no major show, the Pahiatua Repertory Society is hitting the Regent stage with a spectacular performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dream Coat, opening on November 17.

Director Ngaire Ngatuere said the new committee wanted a show that "would hit with a bang" and this musical certainly fits the bill. A show of continuous music led by a narrator, full of drama, dancing, singing and colour it has been many a music lover's favourite down the ages.

Joseph (Ryan Little ) and the Narrator (Vanessa Cougan) have time together.

Entering the auditorium on Sunday afternoon five hours into rehearsal, the atmosphere was full of energy and action as the cast put the finishing touches on the finale.

The impression was that the 60-strong cast was ready to open to the public even though the opening night was still two weeks away.

My immediate impression was the amazing sound as a six-piece orchestra combined with a megamix track, all controlled by musical director and maestro Shane Brown, to pump out a rhythmic beat which had every one of the dancers and actors in synch.

The second impression was the remarkable and brilliant costumes, some hired from New Plymouth but the rest adapted by Vanessa Cougan and her team which along with the backdrops immediately set the tone of Egypt and the Pharaoh's court.

The third impression was the energetic and highly rehearsed choreography created by choreographer Rose Brownlie which involved experienced dancers, the cast and even a group of 20 children.

One should not be surprised that the show was so far on, in its progress to opening night. It has been rehearsing since the middle of August - four rehearsals a week - and experienced director Ngaire Ngatuere has her finger firmly on the pulse.

She has been able to cast very experienced leads, Ryan Little as Joseph, Vanessa Coogan as The Narrator, Thomas Barker as the Pharaoh, Stephen Gregory as Jacob, plus 22 brothers and their wives - a great mix of experience and newbies who have merged into a real family.

Add the 20 children, all word-perfect and in their roles, on a stage so close to the audience it feels like they are nearly in it, with technical excellence in sound and lighting and the show has all the ingredients to be a hit.

The season runs for three weeks from opening night, November 17 - Thursday to Saturday - starting at 7.30pm, with matinees on Sunday, November 20 and Saturday, December 3, at 2pm, with the final show that night.

Come on Tararua support your local theatre.

Bookings are at www.pahiatuarepertory.co.nz and some door sales will be available each show.