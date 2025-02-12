Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Only two cell towers were damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle, yet our phones turned into expensive paperweights: Jonathan Brewer

By Jonathan Brewer
Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

When natural disasters strike, power outages are often widespread. Photo / Andrew Warner

When natural disasters strike, power outages are often widespread. Photo / Andrew Warner

Opinion by Jonathan Brewer
Jonathan Brewer is a radio engineer and telecommunications industry consultant, based in Wellington. He wrote a report on telecommunications resilience in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, commissioned by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Economic Development Agency (REDA).

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • When Cyclone Gabrielle hit NZ, mobile service in rural areas mostly failed due to power outages, not tower damage.
  • Taiwan and California, among others, mandate 72 hours of back-up power for mobile towers.
  • The writer recommends upgrading to 48 hours of standby battery to improve resilience in emergencies.


Soon after the lights went out in February 2023, mobile service, too, disappeared. For the next few days, much of the region was under a communications blackout.

Cellphones are the lifelines of rural New Zealanders during an emergency, but in the days after Cyclone Gabrielle they

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today