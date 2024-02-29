Newshub staff left heartbroken by closure proposal, Parliament repeals New Zealand's smokefree law and employees query leap year pay in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More than 200 scooter riders are heading from Napier to Wellington on Saturday to raise money for mental health, including heading over the winding Remutaka mountain range.

The Jolly Good Chaps Napier to Wellington 50cc Scooter Challenge has attracted a record number of participants for its third annual event.

“It’s a blast - it is well-organised, it is lots of fun, and we’ve kind of grown naturally by word of mouth,” co-founder Paul Garland said.

“We had 55 riders the first year, 160 the second, and this year we have 215.”

Many of the riders will dress up in costumes for the 16-hour trip, and organisers hope to raise $200,000 for the Jolly Good Chaps Charitable Trust.

That trust distributes money to other charities, particularly those supporting mental health in Hawke’s Bay.

Garland said a big feature of the ride was heading over the Remutaka Range on State Highway 2.

“Looking forward to the challenge of the Remutakas. It’s like the Rotorua luge but on a 50cc scooter.”

The Hits radio presenters Megan Banks and Adam Green are taking part for the first time.

Banks said it took a while to get the hang of riding her 50cc scooter after agreeing to join the event.

“In those early days, I was absolutely petrified and thinking to myself, ‘How am I going to tell them I can’t do this? I’m going to have to pull out’.

The Hits radio presenters Adam Green and Megan Banks are ready to go. Photo / Warren Buckland

“Seriously, my anxiety was through the roof, but I started practising every day and we did a big training ride the other day, and that made me feel so much better.”

She said she was now thrilled to be taking part to raise money for a good cause.

Green said the scooters sat around 50km/h, but “downhill with the wind blowing from behind you, you might push 62km/h”.

He said as well as the camaraderie, he was looking forward to the journey.

“It is almost meditative sitting on the bike and having some time riding - it really is some nice time out.”

You can support Adam and Megan’s fundraising page or the event fundraising page through the Givealittle website.

Organisers thanked their sponsors, including Rapid Relief Team, Tumu and many others.

The event gets under way at 7am on Saturday at Napier’s Furniture Clearance Co. People can cheer on the riders near the start line including along Marine Parade (between Warren and Ellison Streets).