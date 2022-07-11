Waiapu Cathedral is offering local singers the opportunity to sing in the cathedral in Browning St, Napier. Photo / Supplied

Waiapu Cathedral is offering local singers the opportunity to sing in the beautiful cathedral in Browning St, Napier, on Saturday, July 16, starting at 1pm.

It is holding a sing-in, a collaborative choral event open to anyone who can read music and wants to learn Vivaldi's wonderful Gloria, plus anthems from Mozart, Haydn and Handel.

The sing-in had been planned for last year, and received a grant from the Napier Creative Communities fund to help cover expenses; however, lockdown restrictions did not allow such gatherings for well over a year.

Cathedral director of music Anthony Tattersall will conduct the choir, and the rehearsal organist is Michael Fletcher, of Wellington.

Both are expert and inspiring musicians.

This team ran successful sing-ins with about 100 attendees, some from as far afield as Wellington and Gisborne, in 2019 and 2020. Many of those attendees have already registered for this year's event.

The cathedral doors will open at 1pm, singers will be given music to use and then a workshop and rehearsal will be held under the direction of Tattersall and Fletcher for a couple of hours. Then, after a sociable afternoon tea, the choir will perform a concert for family and friends, accompanied by the Cathedral Strings.

Singers are asked to register in advance if possible (email raewyn.towers@outlook.com or phone 021 633 567) for catering and organisational purposes, but can also just turn up on the day.

The workshop cost is $20 for adults, $5 for students. And music lovers are invited to come to the concert at 4.15pm; entry for adults is $10, students and children free.