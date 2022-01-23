Wattie's is calling for applications from skilled and unskilled labour. Photo / Supplied

Wattie's is set to begin its biggest harvest of the year and is on a mission to recruit more than 150 people before the end of January.

Due to border closures, seasonal labour has been an ongoing challenge for Watties.

Wattie's managing director Neil Heffer said the Hawke's Bay community had been integral to keeping the nation fed throughout the pandemic and hoped they might lend a hand again this season.

"We are looking for a range of staff, skilled and non-skilled, both permanent and fixed term, to support our annual harvest which will result in us producing more than 43 million cans of fruit and vegetables.

"We are looking for both skilled and unskilled labour to help keep our factory operating throughout the harvest season and will provide all training necessary to complete the roles," Heffer said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst encouraged the community to apply for the roles in the seasonal factory where there were a wide range of positions available.

"This is a great opportunity for our community to gain valuable experience working for a much-loved brand while helping supply the nation with their favourite products," she said.

"Experience isn't necessarily required, depending on the position. Wattie's are looking for machine operators, engineers, forklift drivers, cooks and cleaning staff and quality controllers to name a few, for both permanent and fixed term contracts."

Wattie's is one of the largest employers in Hawke's Bay, employing more than 700 fulltime staff.

The company has worked with a range of local growers for generations to grow much of the produce found in Wattie's products.

If you are interested you can apply online.