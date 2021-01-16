Jayden Lennox takes six wickets as Napier Tech roll Cornwall

Napier Tech bowler Jayden Lennox took six Cornwall wickets for just 13 runs. Photo / Paul Taylor

An outstanding bowling performance from Jayden Lennox helped Napier Technical Old Boys Cricket Club leapfrog Cornwall into second place on the MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup ladder.

Lennox took six wickets for just 13 runs against Cornwall on Saturday at Cornwall Park in Hastings as Tech bowled their hosts out for a total of 84.

They chased that down in just 13 overs, with Izaiah Lange unbeaten on 52.

The Central Hawke's Bay Cricket Club remain on top of the 50-over premier club cricket table after their 158 run victory over Napier Old Boys Marist at Nelson Park in Napier.

Hawke's Bay captain Angus Schaw starred for Central, scoring 82 runs during the first innings before taking six wickets for 23 runs in the second.

In the other game of the fifth round, Havelock North chased down Taradale's total of 141 with 13 overs remaining and six wickets in hand at Taradale Park.