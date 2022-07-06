There is a lot dads can do with their newborns to support their partner.

Janine Gard is a diploma-qualified birth educator (2005) and founder of Bellies to Babies antenatal and postnatal classes. She has helped more then 3700 parents prepare themselves mentally, emotionally and physically for their journey to parenthood and loves what she does. This week Janine talks about how to support a breastfeeding partner.

When it comes to breastfeeding, you might wonder what, if anything, you can do to support your partner and baby? The truth is you can make a huge difference.

For many women, their partner is their main source of support with breastfeeding. Many breastfeeding women give up sooner than they want to. You can be integral in keeping breastfeeding going. The more supportive you are, the longer your partner is likely to breastfeed and the more confident she'll feel.

While breastfeeding is a natural process, it is also a learned skill. Breastfeeding isn't always easy at first and can take a few weeks for both mum and baby to get used to. Some breastfeeding mums go through a rough patch, but good support and encouragement from you can help them get through it.

Why is breastfeeding important?

If your partner is breastfeeding your baby – or planning to – that's fantastic because breastmilk has so many benefits for babies.

For instance, breastmilk can help to reduce the risk of your baby getting infections and diseases. It also contains hormones that help your baby's development. It can also help lifelong protection for several cancers for mum and other serious health conditions and diseases.

Breast milk provides abundant and easily absorbed nutritional components, antioxidants, enzymes, immune properties and live antibodies from your partner. Mum's more mature immune system makes antibodies to the germs to which she and your baby have been exposed. These antibodies enter her milk to help protect her baby from illness. Breast milk also contains substances that naturally soothe and calm them.

Overall, breastfeeding will have a positive impact on your baby's health. What's more, it can influence their health as an adult too.

What do I need to know about breastfeeding?

You might find it helpful to know how breastfeeding works and what normal behaviour is for breastfed babies. Here are a few quick and handy facts —

● Babies are happier if they're fed as soon as they show signs of being hungry

● Babies usually feed frequently (anything from eight to 12 times or more in 24 hours) in the early weeks, especially during the evenings

● Some babies are slow feeders at first, but they get quicker (efficient) as they get older

● The more a baby feeds, the more milk their mum makes because it's the removal of milk that drives the production of it

● The World Health Organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding for at least your baby's first six months and continuing until they are aged 2, along with solid foods. Breastfeeding is also beneficial for toddlers because it gives them a health boost every time they feed. So your partner can breastfeed your baby for as long as they both want to.

● Nipple soreness or pain during feeding might be a sign that a baby needs some adjustment to their latch at the breast. If there is soreness or pain when breastfeeding, talking to a healthcare professional or lactation consultant can help

● Your partner will enjoy feeding more when they are comfortable and relaxed

● Breastfeeding makes travel easier. Breast milk is always clean and at the right temperature

● Physical/emotional bonding between mum and baby is increased. Breastfeeding promotes more skin-to-skin contact, and more holding and stroking.

What can I do to help support my partner with breastfeeding?

● Boost your partner's confidence by encouraging her and being positive about her progress. As with learning any new skill, reassurance and praise are a massive help

● Listen and talk honestly about how you each feel about finding your way with your new baby

● Be involved with your baby in other ways so that the caring is shared

● Help to reduce the household chores so your partner can feed your baby for as long and as often as they need

● Try to help your partner relax by giving them a massage

● Mums don't need to eat anything special while breastfeeding, but it's a good idea to encourage your partner to eat and drink regularly

● Help her get specialist support if she's struggling with breastfeeding

● Try to remember that with your support, breastfeeding can quickly become just another part of your family life

Why breastfeeding can be challenging

Breastfeeding isn't always easy. It may take time for new mums and your newborn to learn this skill. Your partner will be exhausted and sore following labour and birth and your baby will likely want to eat several times a night in the middle of the night during the first few weeks.

Your baby's belly is about the size of a marble. They need small, frequent feedings during the first couple of weeks. In fact, a typical breastfed baby will eat eight to 12 times in a 24-hour period. Consider chatting with a lactation consultant to help with any breastfeeding issues that arise.

Some breastfeeding mums feel 'touched out' and desire less touch from their partner. Others desire additional affection from their partner because they are giving so much to their baby. Some breastfeeding mums do not like their breasts touched sexually and others don't have a problem with it. Keep the lines of communication open, and remember that this is all temporary. You will likely return to your former relationship over time.

Handy tips

● Educate yourself

● Be supportive

● Get help with breastfeeding if needed

● Talk to your partner and be open about your feelings

Sometimes breastfeeding doesn't work out for a variety of reasons, but keep in mind that you both did what you could to try and make it successful. Consider pumping and bottle feeding as an alternative if you still want to provide breast milk. Most of all, relax. Love your new family and enjoy all of the new experiences you will have with your baby.

