Hawke’s Bay child killer Benny Haerewa has been denied early release from a preventive sentence imposed for further offences after serving 12 years for the 1999 killing of his partner’s pre-schooler, James Whakaruru.

Now 46 and released in 2010, Haerewa was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland in October 2019 to nine more years for offences against a new partner and her children in 2015-2017, with a minimum of six years, meaning release could not be considered until 2025.

But, having at the time sought a preventive detention sentence - an indefinite term requiring stringent tests before enabling release - the Crown appealed and the ultimate sentence was imposed after a Court of Appeal Decision the following May.

The Hawke’s Bay case, involving an Easter weekend death following assaults at the Havelock North house where Haerewa lived with James Whakaruru’s young mother, provoked major reviews of Government agency Child, Youth and Family Services (CYFS), known since 2016 as Oranga Tamariki.

It had been involved in several referrals, including Haerewa’s previous conviction and imprisonment for beating James when the boy was aged 2.

The case and the response attracted international attention, including presentations at overseas conferences.

The latest freedom denial comes from a Parole Board decision. The board does not expect to consider release again until November 2025.

Haerewa is required to undertake a violence and sex offending prevention treatment programme, and had not completed the second stage of a required drug and alcohol programme, the board said.

At the time, Haerewa’s release from the manslaughter sentence was being considered the board had expressed concerns about potential risks but was unable to intervene because the sentence was being completed.