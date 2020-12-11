Jail time still not over for groping Napier cricketer Jason Trembath

Jason Trembath in court last year. Photo / File

A former provincial cricket representative who turned to serial groping of women on the streets of Hawke's Bay and Rotorua has been refused bail.

Jason Robert Trembath, now 32, was in June 2019 sentenced to three years and nine months' jail for multiple convictions for indecent assaults on women, and a concurrent sentence for separate acts of making intimate visual recordings.

A sentence end date has been set at December 31, 2023, with parole, declined after a Parole Board hearing on December 2, to be reconsidered next April. He had also been declined at his first Parole Board hearing six months ago, but the board notes he did not expect release at that time.

Trembath was sentenced after admitting 11 charges of indecent assault relating to the random indecent groping of females as they ran or walked on the streets, steps and pathways of mainly Napier and Havelock North.

One was aged just 17, and one was a woman walking with her 8-year-old son to a park.

The board notes Trembath's progress in prison, after previous indications of gambling, methamphetamine use and deviancy, and says "what remains" for Trembath to be released is for him to complete psychological counselling and a "safety and relapse prevention plan."

While recognising the apparent trust and role model status achieved by Trembath in jail, the board said it is "not satisfied that Mr Trembath does not present an undue risk to the safety of the community".