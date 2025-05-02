In a social media update on Thursday, Pōhatu Paku said it was with “great sadness” that he was informing iwi that the trust’s tender was not accepted - “with no scope for further engagement, including negotiation”.

He said the tender was based on “significant due diligence”, including an independent valuation by a registered valuer, but it was “not the party whose tender was accepted,” he wrote.

Bayden Barber, recently re-elected to a second term as chairman of wider Hawke’s Bay-Wairarapa iwi Ngāti Kahungunu, echoed the disappointment.

But he now looks forward to meeting the new owners and discussions around protection of the “maunga” from such influence as forestry or housing and the access which has been enjoyed with the goodwill of past owners.

“Access would be a high priority,” he said. “We wanted the mountain back, so we are really disappointed - gutted - that we didn’t get it back.”

Kahurānaki is the outstanding feature of the station and the wider landscape, with views from an elevation of 646 metres stretching in the east to the Pacific Ocean, Mahia Peninsula to the north east, and Ruapehu to the west, along with the outlook over the Heretaunga Plains.

Attention was drawn to the opportunity of a buy-back on an iwi-support donations platform and in a maunga to maunga trek originating in Northern Hawke’s Bay, including multiple sites of historical significance.

The trek concluded with an ascent of the mountain that holds significant cultural and historical importance in the Heretaunga region, particularly for Ngāti Te Whatuiāpiti hapū and Ngāti Kahungunu iwi, serving as a navigational landmark and a site for ancient burial places (wāhi tapu).

It is also part of the story of the Tākitimu waka, the arrival of ancestors, and the pursuits of leaders over the centuries.