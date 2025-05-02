Iconic Hawke’s Bay sheep and cattle station Kahurānaki is being sold to New Zealand buyers who intend to continue farming the 1196 hectares on the legendary mountain.
While committed to confidentiality regarding the sale, the confirmation has been provided by rural estate specialist Duncan McKinnon, who marketed the property for NZR and vendors in whose family the property south of Havelock North has been owned for more than a century.
Rumour of a sale overseas and a forestry future for the property and the ancestral mountain had been circulating since tenders closed at the end of last week, but are believed to be untrue.
News of the sale, based on tenders called when the property was put on the market two months ago, has disappointed iwi who hoped to make a purchase so the mountain could return to Māori ownership.
The chairman of Hastings-based post-settlement governance entity Tamatea Pōkai Whenua Settlement Trust, which submitted an unsuccessful tender, has called an urgent board meeting after learning it was not accepted.