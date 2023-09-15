Voyager 2023 media awards

‘It’s OK to need help’: Invictus Games captain and cancer-surviving army nurse’s special message for Hawke’s Bay

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
Major Buffy Little says the Invictus Games have helped her build confidence and recovery skills, both physically and mentally, as she recovers from cancer. Photo / Corporal Sean Spivey, New Zealand Defence Force

When Major Buffy Little returned from service in Iraq, she got the news no one wants to hear.

After spending months serving her country and having beaten cancer once already, the army nurse

