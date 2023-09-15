Major Buffy Little says the Invictus Games have helped her build confidence and recovery skills, both physically and mentally, as she recovers from cancer. Photo / Corporal Sean Spivey, New Zealand Defence Force

When Major Buffy Little returned from service in Iraq, she got the news no one wants to hear.

After spending months serving her country and having beaten cancer once already, the army nurse was diagnosed for a second time. It came as she was trying to settle back into her life in Aotearoa.

Fast forward to today, she’s a proud first-time Invictus Games competitor and New Zealand team co-captain, sharing her journey as an inspiration to others and giving a special shoutout to a region dear to her heart.

The Invictus Games, currently being held in Germany, were started by Prince Harry as a way to promote recovery and rehabilitation through sport for sick, wounded and injured service personnel.

“It’s basically bringing a whole lot of like-minded people together to share some amazing experiences and learn and grow through the different activities,” Little said.

It wasn’t always easy for Little to share her story and, speaking to Hawke’s Bay Today on the eve of her cycling event debut in Duesseldorf, she said it was the games that had helped her gain the confidence to do so.

“With my journey, I kept a lot of it quiet. I just carried on with work and had people at work and friends that didn’t really know about it,” she said.

A crucial part of her journey was working at Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s emergency department, where she still does clinical shift work and where colleagues have cheered her on from afar.

She also returned with the army to help out during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We brought over an aeromedical evacuation team to help out. At the height of it, we had a huge amount of personnel across the region, so we were there to support our guys if they needed it.

“We mainly helped get supplies to remote locations.”

Seven months on, Little is in Germany, where 21 different countries are competing in this year’s games. Many of them were supposed to have competed in the cancelled 2020 games in The Hague.

“I had a few friends through work that competed in previous games who pushed for me to put my hand up,” Little said.

“Initially, I thought there would be people who deserve it more than I do, but I went through the process and got selected for the team.”

She said that, for many like herself, it had been a long journey.

“I was one of those kids that was destined to be in the military. I wore camouflage to school and played war games at lunchtime.”

Little joined the army as a medic straight from school and then did her nursing degree.

When her wife, also in the military, was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years after Little, she realised that she hadn’t really dealt with her cancer journey and needed to do a lot of work both mentally and physically.

“Invictus has been really good to help me process what I’ve been through, because I think maybe I was in a bit of denial.

“It has helped me do the really good rehab and recovery that I needed to do, both physically and mentally.”

Little had a special message for the people of Hawke’s Bay and those who may be struggling.

“It’s going to be hard when you’ve been going through a big trauma like this, but make sure to reach out for support and to friends and family. Don’t be afraid to ask.

“It’s OK to need help.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.