It's back! All kerbside recycling to return in Napier, Hastings

Recycling services will return to normal across Napier and Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Kerbside recycling services will return to normal across Napier and the wider Hastings District from next week, both councils have announced.

From Monday, April 4, Napier and Hastings residents can go back to presenting glass, plastics and cans along with paper and cardboard on their usual recycling day.

Staff shortages from the widespread impact of Omicron in Hawke's Bay resulted in the temporary pause to the collection of glass, plastics and cans over the past three weeks, while contractor Smart Environmental was affected.

During that time paper and cardboard continued to be collected and residents were encouraged to store their recycling or take it to a local transfer or recycling station.

"We did see more residents at the transfer stations – and that shows how committed people in our region are to recycling," Hastings District Council group manager asset management Craig Thew said.

Napier City Council director infrastructure Debra Stewart thanked the communities of Napier and Hastings for their patience and understanding.

"As things return to normal we ask that residents be mindful of teams still having staff away."

People are being encouraged to drip feed your recycling if it has stacked up, and keep what can't fit inside the crates until the following week.