Belinda and Cody with Raynor and Aria, and Cody's daughter Awhina. Photo / Supplied

Belinda Fakalaga has been overwhelmed by the support from the Dannevirke community following a devastating fire.

Belinda Fakalaga has been overwhelmed with the offers from the community. Photo / Leanne Warr

It was about 5.30 on Sunday morning when she awoke to the smell of smoke.

With Cody Pomare and her four children, she lived in a seven-bedroom homestead in Waitahora Valley.

"I lived in a big old original villa from Waitahora."

The family had moved in around four months ago and still had some things that hadn't been put away.

That morning, she got up a little later than normal.

"I could smell smoke, but there was no smoke in the air.

"I got up to turn on the light and [there was] no power. I could smell smoke, and I started panicking."

She managed to get everyone out of the house and once outside could see the whole roof was ablaze.

Her sister Kj Bishop-Jefferies said she had spoken to one of the firefighters, who had told her Belinda had only just got out in time before everything combusted.

Left with only the clothes they were wearing that morning, Belinda managed to get her children in the car, but wasn't able to call the fire brigade until she drove far enough away to get a signal on her phone.

Her neighbours were unable to help as they had no landline.

The house was burnt to the ground. Photo / Supplied

It was at least 15 minutes before she could make the call, and by then the house was gone.

That was confirmed hours later when she received a call from Victim Support to tell her that there was nothing salvageable and it had burnt to the ground.

"It was a beautiful home."

Kj said it had an old-fashioned outside pantry, plus around half a hectare of garden, as well as areas where they could go for mini bush-walks.

The family lost everything in the fire, but what was even more heartbreaking was that there had been jewellery and other items belonging to her mother inside the house, who had passed away in 2015.

"We're still coming to terms with a lot of stuff," Kj said. "People say it's replaceable, but we don't have anyone else. Things like that are really the hardest."

Belinda said she did have some photos on her phone, but those were at least five years old. Anything else had been on a hard drive which was also destroyed in the fire.

The blaze is still under investigation.

The family did not have contents insurance as Belinda and Cody, who both work full time, hadn't got around to setting it up.

A Givealittle page has been set up for the family at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/house-fire-leaves-whanau-starting-from-scratch and New World Dannevirke has also set up an appeal.

There has also been plenty of help from the community with offers of furniture, appliances and clothing.

Belinda has been overwhelmed by the support.

"The community and our family have come together really well."

At the moment, however, they're unable to take anything as they have nowhere to put it.

The couple's youngest Tamaia-Lee, who is now 1. Photo / Supplied

Tamaki is aged 2. Photo / Supplied

The couple and their children are staying with family for the time being and have been trying to find another place to live, but rental properties are scarce in Dannevirke.

Belinda is hoping to get another place somewhere close to Dannevirke, but is keeping her options open.