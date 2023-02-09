Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

‘It is a challenge’: Just five police stations stay open each night in NZ

By
3 mins to read
Napier Police Station closes at 6pm on weekdays. Also pictured is Puk Kireka who pleaded guilty to a kidnapping outside the station. Photo / NZME

Napier Police Station closes at 6pm on weekdays. Also pictured is Puk Kireka who pleaded guilty to a kidnapping outside the station. Photo / NZME

When a woman covered in blood was kidnapped outside Napier Police Station in the middle of the night, the station was closed and unmanned.

She ran up to the station’s front door just after 4am,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today