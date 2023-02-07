High-profile mobster loses name suppression after brutal attack on good Samaritan

Puk Kireka can now be named as the man who kidnapped his partner and then unleashed a horrific attack on a man who tried to help her. Photo / NZME

Puk Kireka can now be named as the man who kidnapped his partner and then unleashed a horrific attack on a man who tried to help her. Photo / NZME

Name suppression has lapsed for a high-profile senior member of the Mongrel Mob’s Notorious chapter after he brutally assaulted a good Samaritan who attempted to stop him beating his partner.

Poutawa “Puk” Kireka has been in custody since the Napier incident early on September 25 last year, to which today he pleaded guilty to four charges related to his kidnapping his partner and attacking a man who stopped to help the woman.

Kireka appeared via AVL in Napier District Court this morning wearing his prison greens.

Apart from repeating “guilty” four times, Kireka sat quietly during the court appearance.

The four charges include kidnapping and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - both of which carry maximum penalties of 14 years imprisonment.

He will be sentenced on May 19.

The alleged assault took place around 4.30am on September 25. The victim and his wife were driving along Napier’s Marine Parade when they were confronted by Kireka’s distressed partner in the middle of the road waving her hands and asking for help.

They picked the woman up and were taking her to safety, when Kireka drove his car in front of theirs and then assaulted the man in his car.

The victim was flown to Hutt Hospital and underwent facial surgery.

The woman who waved the couple down was taken to hospital where she was treated for facial cuts and bruises.

Kireka, 35, who joined the Mongrel Mob in 2008, created worldwide headlines in 2019 when he claimed in an interview with Hawke’s Bay Today that he was a changed man trying to live a better life, yet said his distinctive red-and-black facial tattoo was holding him back from securing employment.

He has since made repeated appearances in the media claiming he will always be a mobster, but is turning his life around.

“People can change. That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve learnt,” he said in an interview in 2021.

“I’m living proof it can be done, with the right support and the right people around you, you can turn your life around.”

He said he wanted to “bring some of the others on board this better lifestyle”.

“A lot of them are still drinking and smoking. While they aren’t getting into much trouble they are still ruining their lives with their lifestyle,” Kireka stressed.

US rapper 50 Cent infamously mocked Kireka in 2019 after seeing his Hawke’s Bay Today interview.

The rapper publicly commented on Kireka’s facial tattoo by posting a screenshot of the article to his Instagram. “What the f*** is really going on man. I wonder why he can’t get a job,” the rapper wrote.

Rap star 50 Cent took a shot at Puk Kireka in 2019. Photo / Getty / Instagram.

A few months later Kireka made headlines again for breaking his partner’s nose in an argument outside Flaxmere College, where he was later sentenced to supervision, ordered to attend a domestic violence and drug and alcohol programme.

Since that court case he established a fitness and wellbeing company, Fit2Guk, where he amassed a wide Facebook following, posting training tips and nutritional advice.

He also ran a series of large public boot camps in Clive’s Farndon Park.

“People will always judge me for the patch I wear but people will also support me for the positive vibes I reflect out to the people,” he posted on the page.

“Actions will always speak louder than words, true leaders always lead by example even behind closed doors.”