Isa weathers the storms to reach 100

Isa Anderton celebrates turning 100

Isabella (Isa) Anderton celebrates her 100th birthday.

by Brenda Vowden

Recalling the past 10 decades was a piece of cake for centenarian Isabella (Isa) Anderton, who celebrated her recent milestone with the first of three parties at the Mission Estate Winery.

"We had a beautiful meal, everything went off very smoothly. My daughter Judy organised it all and I didn't have to worry about anything," Isa says.

When the birthday girl arrived home to Summerset in the Bay retirement village, she was greeted by a large group of residents lining her road and singing happy birthday.

"They were all congratulating me and taking more photos."

The following Friday Isa "shouted the bar" and cut another cake.

"The whole village turned up. Judy made a fruit cake — it was magnificent."

Party number three was celebrated with members of Founders HB, which Isa and late husband Charlie had been members of since 1990.

Living through a bout of scarlet fever, a depression, the 1931 earthquake and her husband off at war, shaped the way Isa lived her long life. One of five girls, she was born in Hastings and lived at Longlands, where here dad "did agricultural work" and had a team of Clydesdale draught horses which he showed at the A & P Show.

"He started competing in the '20s before the depression. We loved it when he washed them. He had a great big kerosene tin full of shampoo. We all lined up — it was lovely."

Isa and her siblings attended Central School which they travelled to on a jigger. At five-years-old, Isa was struck down by scarlet fever and had to be isolated in hospital. She says it felt like "forever". If that wasn't enough for the young girl, the country was also in the grips of the Great Depression. Isa remembers so many people out of work, but her Dad was lucky enough to secure a job at Craggy Range.

"The depression was cruel. Dad had a lot of mates with no accommodation who came and lived with us. I remember the soup kitchens. We were sent down to get our rations — they were grim times."

As if that wasn't enough, the Hawke's Bay 1931 earthquake followed.

"The house did a bit of a skid. We lost our water tank off its stand. We had some ducks — a mother and her babies — and we never saw them again."

Isa says the family spent many nights in a tent, with their mum cooking their meals on a hot plate.

"She would not go back into the house."

At 21-years-old, Isa married Charlie Anderton. They were based at Ohakea Air Base, where Charlie was in comms, and six months later, he was sent overseas to war. Isa found out she was pregnant with their first baby.

"He got a letter and was running around trying to come home."

Charlie spent time in Egypt and Italy, and although he was proficient in Morse code, he ended up driving a tank.

"While the campaign to push the Germans back was on, the driver of a bulldozer tank was killed and the commanding officer asked if anyone could drive. He hopped in and ended up driving it in No Man's Land."

Charlie did many "crossings" and worked in the dark. For his heroic efforts, and being shot at while he worked, he was awarded the Military Medal.

"Dad was a big personality. He belonged to Lions, Founders and the RSA. He was also a national dog trialler and won New Zealand awards. And behind all that was Mum. Dad could not have been successful without her," Judy says.

Isa and Charlie had three children together — Ross lives in Canada and Neil in London, with daughter Judy in Hawke's Bay. When Charlie returned from overseas in 1946, the couple lived with his parents for a short time before taking over a small property in Otane from Charlie's father.

"He always wanted to improve, he was very competitive, hard working and determined to be successful. He wouldn't ask anyone for anything he wouldn't do himself."

Isa remained a busy farmer's wife, helping on the school runs, belonging to Red Cross and playing golf and bridge until well into her 90s.

"I was never idle," she says.

She also made all of her own and Judy's clothes, including Judy's wedding dress, which she describes as a work of art.

"Mum was a beautiful seamstress and could draught a pattern. The wedding dress I wanted was on the front of an Australian bridal magazine. She looked at it and said, 'I can do that'."

Innovations over the years which made the most impact included a fridge and washing machine.

"When Neil was born, Charlie bought a Kelvinator with a double door fridge. Before that I used an old copper and a big stick. Kids don't know how lucky they are with all the appliances available now."

Judy says until recently, she can't remember seeing her mother sit down without something to do.

"Her and Dad travelled extensively and Mum has always been very sociable. She has belonged to lots of groups and enjoyed a full life."

Isa is still trying to work out the secret to her long life.

"I wish I could work it out. My advice would be to keep up the exercise and eat healthy food. And you have to keep your brain going. It's no good if you can't think."