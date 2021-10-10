Iron Sisters Aotearoa hit the road for third annual charity ride

Iron Sisters Aotearoa relax before a ride.

by Brenda Vowden

There will be plenty of pedals to the metal when the Iron Sisters Aotearoa hit the road in a couple of weeks for their third annual ride for charity.

This year's ride is The Amazing Iron Race, which starts at 11am from the Taradale RSA.

"We wanted something different to most rides and something we could do in Covid level 2," says founding member Cyndy Howe.

This year's fundraiser has several pubs on board supporting the group.

"They have been excited to provide a challenge for our riders. Riders will ride in smaller groups to each venue and will have a challenge to do at each venue."

Cyndy says a supporter will be there to show them what to do and each challenge will have points.

"A photo will be sent back to us showing they have completed their challenge. Highest points win. We have a huge amount of sponsors and they have all given great spot prizes to be handed out to riders participating."

Even though the word 'race' is in the name, Cyndy says it is not about speed.

"It is about completing the challenges."

The group started in 2018 when four friends went riding together. The group now boasts 10 members from Napier to Norsewood "and a heap of supporters, both male and female", Cyndy says.

"One Saturday we rode to Waikari for lunch and started chatting to Military Brotherhood MMC NZ members Gus, Tony and Fidz."

The girls were invited to their annual Ink and Iron Show, held in November in Gisborne every year.

"They have a few competitions at the show — one was wet T-shirt. So we asked why not have a wet jocks competition. Their response was, 'Let's do it. You girls come up with the prize money and we will have it.' So with the help from The Brothers SMC, family and friends, we got together and did a ride to Wairoa."

Cyndy says they sold tickets and the money covered their lunch.

"What money was left over we donated to No Duff Charitable Trust. This was appropriate to us as Gus, Fidz and Tony were ex-military and they had allowed us to be part of their show."

No Duff Charitable Trust provides support to current and former members of the NZDF, Commonwealth (or other allied countries) service persons, their immediate families and direct dependants.

Cyndy says coming up with a name for their group was a no-brainer.

"So Iron was for the bikes we ride, Sisters is for our sisterhood we created and Aotearoa for where we come from. So Iron Sisters Aotearoa was formed."

The sisterhood didn't stop with just a name.

"The emblem was designed by Fidz and has the moko kauae which represents the four original girls. The kowhai then goes up each side like wings, which represents freedom and the journey we all take to meet new ladies and form a sisterhood."

Although the women's motorbike group started as women who enjoyed a Sunday ride and trips away together, they began to meet more like-minded women.

"Then we grew and now fundraise for an awesome cause and have a lot of fun doing it. Last year we raised $2000. We are only a small group, so that was a huge effort."

Cyndy is encouraging anyone to go along and join the ride, become a sponsor or just go along and get to know them.

"Pop into the RSA and meet us all on the day and chat with all the riders."

Although Iron Sisters doesn't plan on growing the group, it seems to keep evolving by itself, Cyndy says.

"Some of our girls that ride with us just want to stay as a supporter — some want to become a member. We are sisters so we are there to support each other in whatever life throws at us. Also another perk is we have trips away and a very busy social calendar. We go to other club rides and ride with both men and woman, whatever they ride."

Once a month the group rides together and members all get out on weekends, if not together then with family or friends.

"We are about uplifting other women and becoming a safe sisterhood. We are all mums, partners, sisters and daughters. Life gets busy and having a sisterhood to bounce feelings and thoughts off is an awesome feeling.

"We don't care what you ride, how old you are, how fast or slow you ride or how long you have been riding, we just enjoy meeting other riders and having a heap of fun doing it — and being out there living our best life."

■ The Amazing Iron Race, Saturday, October 30, Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, meet/register 11am, depart 12 noon. Donation/entry $25pp includes end of ride food and drinks, prizegiving after function and entertainment, full restaurant and bar available. For more information phone Keri 021324624 or Cyndy 0273579255.