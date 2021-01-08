Investigation launched following Whakatu garage fire

Firefighters are investigating following a garage fire in Whakatu, Hastings, on Saturday morning. Photo / Ian Cooper

An investigation has been launched following a garage fire in Whakatu, Hastings, on Saturday morning.

Three fire trucks and two tankers were called to a residential address on Buckingham Street at 10.12am.

The fire was "well-involved" and took firefighters about three hours to get under control, Hastings Fire Station senior office Bruce Botherway said.

"There was some engineering LPG cylinders involved."

Three fire appliances and two tankers were called to help extinguish the blaze. Photo / Ian Cooper

The fire was not being treated as suspicious, though investigators would return to the site later on Saturday to carry out an investigation.

"The investigation is being carried out this evening and the cause will be determined after that," he said.

While there were no injuries to people, a small dog was taken to the vet.

Botherway said the incident was a good reminder about the importance of having working smoke alarms and an escape plan in case of a fire.