International Workers Memorial Day to be marked in Napier on Wednesday

Napier Port CEO Todd Dawson addresses and International Workers Memorial Day commemoration in Napier two years ago. Photo / File

International Workers Memorial Day will be marked in Napier on Wednesday with a gathering near the Seafarers Mission Centre.

The gathering is being co-ordinated by Rail and Maritime Union of New Zealand Hawke's Bay branch secretary Dave Marden in conjunction with other union networks, including the Maritime Union.

Starting at 10am, on the grass reserve off Marine near the southern vehicle entrance to the Port of Napier, it commemorates those who have died from injuries received at work and pays homage to those who have been injured, some unable to return to work, ultimately aiming to promote safer work practices.

Marden says the day "gives rise to the values we must put into health and safety, as we find, at times, incidents must encourage us to review our safety procedures and practices.

"This annual event is just half an hour of your time to pay homage for workers lost in their place of work locally, nationally and globally – sparing a thought to those left behind also, who have to deal with, and process the aftermath of tragic outcomes," he says.

About 60 people die at work each year, and government agency Worksafe is stepping up education campaigns to help workers recognise dangers in their workplaces and what to do about getting them remedied.

International Workers Memorial Day has been marked every April 28 in New Zealand for 30 years, but commemorative gatherings could not be held last year because of the Covid-19 Level 4 alert lockdown.