International supermodel teams up with EIT graduate for Viva shoot in Hawke's Bay

Supermodel Lilian Sumner posing for Viva Magazine in her childhood home in Ahuriri, dressed in Felicity Potae's creation. Photo / Guy Coombes

A budding new designer from Hastings has had her dress worn on an international supermodel, photographed professionally and published in a New Zealand leading fashion magazine.

Viva Magazine released its Coming Home to Aotearoa issue in December which included a spread of Hawke's Bay supermodel Lilian Sumner in one of EIT graduate Felicity Potae's creations.

Potae was one of two EIT fashion students assisting with the shoot alongside Viva creative director Dan Ahwa.

She said the shoot was an amazing experience, learning from Ahwa that there is so much more to a look when it comes to a photoshoot including lighting and how the model and the clothes suit the environment.

"I also got to have one of my designs in the photoshoot which was so surreal," she said.

Hawke's Bay model Lilian Sumner has modelled for several international Vogue magazines and made her runway debut for Yves Saint Laurent. Photo / Guy Coombes

The creative director worked closely with Hawke's Bay Tourism to depict Sumner in her home region.

He said the shoot was the right place to have Potae and fellow class mate Ashford Thompson help out.

"It's important to provide a platform for emerging talent too and it's something I've been passionate about for many years," Ahwa said.

"To see Felicity's work photographed for this special shoot is a real thrill."

Ahwa said the shoot helped give them an idea of how clothes can provide a documentation of the times, "just like any news story".

Supermodel Sumner has featured on many covers of international Vogue magazine and made her official runway debut for Yves Saint Laurent.

The 26-year-old has walked the runway for many of the world's leading brands including Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade and Miu Miu.

Front cover of Viva Magazine Volume Two with Hawke's Bay supermodel Lilian Sumner. Photo / Guy Coombes

The feature showcases the model throughout the region from her childhood home in Ahuriri to Pipi Cafe, Te Mata Peak, horse paddocks at Bay View and Waimarama Beach.

Patoe said Sumner was a great and easy model to work with.

"She made the photoshoots look so easy and natural and the photos turned out amazing."

The new designer said it was her and Thompson's job to help Ahwa get Sumner ready for the different shoot locations.

"We had to make sure she had the right outfits and accessories on, making sure the clothing looked nice," she added.

"And just running around getting everything Dan, the photographer and makeup artist needed."