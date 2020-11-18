Interactions a positive outcome at Ormondville event

The Ormondville Memorial Hall was the focal point of Saturday's Sustainable Living Event.

By Sue Emeny

Seeing different groups interacting was a positive outcome from Saturday's Sustainable Living event at Ormondville, according to organiser Lizz Jenkins, who was thrilled with the day.

The focus for the event was reduce, reuse, recycle and it was an opportunity to learn, ask questions and seek help and information.

"It had quite a nice homely feel and it was good to see people sharing their knowledge. Potential partnerships and future collaborations were formed."

Margaret Culshaw of A Little Bit Vintage recreates journals and also supplies kits so people can create their own.

Craftspeople from the Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers were happy to share their skills, among them showing how to dye wool in a microwave.

The Dannevirke MenzShed had upcycled and recycled products for sale and were happy to share their knowledge.

"Many people didn't realise the scope of the work this group carried out."

Bob and Betty's Plants supported the Sustainable Living Day at Ormondville.

Of the partnerships formed, Bob and Betty's Plants, owned by Nathan and Amanda Coley, are working with Cameron Bradley and plan to stock his garden art when they open their nursery on the main road at Matamau.

Nathan is a local but has been living in Australia for the last 29 years, returning to New Zealand at the beginning of the year.

The Coleys raise their own plants with a particular focus on irises, roses and camellias, with an emphasis on plants that are particularly suited to the Tararua climate.

Tararua REAP receptionist Lynley Densham helps Pippa Dorreen-Jenkins make a beeswax wrap.

Neen Kennedy from Sustainable Ewe in Central Hawke's Bay provided practical solutions for what people can do for themselves in terms of sustainability, and promoted her bokashi bins.

Jenkins said these provide an alternative to full-scale composting.

"They are compact and easy to use and the by-product can go straight into a small garden. Neen will be attending the next Country Market in Dannevirke on November 28 to promote these bins."

Maryanne Vella is an expert at upcycling and had plenty of her work on display along with her darning kits.

Jenkins said Kennedy will be working with Matamau local Maryanne Vella, who was also at the Sustainable Living event promoting upcycling and the forgotten skill of darning.

Ormondville residents were encouraged to hold garage sales on the day.

"I've had good feedback from the people who were involved, saying they enjoyed it."

Jenkins said she took on the costs of staging the event and was happy with that.

"I believe I achieved what I wanted to achieve.

"Hopefully I can look at doing something like this again, but perhaps with health and wellness focus."

She said she appreciated the support of the fire brigade, the Ormondville railway group and the church.

"That support emphasises that Ormondville is such a lovely community that hopefully will become a destination that more people want to visit."