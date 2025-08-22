The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival returns in October for its 10th anniversary with new director Jade Baker. Photo / Rafaella Melo
After being cancelled last year because of financial pressures, the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival returns from October 9 to 19 to mark its 10th anniversary, with a new director, a new structure, and an all-female team at the helm.
Leading the festival for the first timeis Jade Baker, 32, who moved from Auckland to Hastings at the end of 2023 to take on the role.
Her career covers over a decade in the arts and administration, from community galleries, including seven years at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, to policy and funding roles at the Auckland Council.
Baker told Hawke’s Bay Today she was drawn to the job because it “spans from grassroots through to leading artists”.
The team of six women was the outcome of hiring the best candidates, Baker said.
“We are just the right people for the job right now.
“I think representation does matter, and if having an all-female team does inspire other women and girls to step into leadership roles or to see themselves reflected, I think that’s a really positive outcome.
“The arts festival has a responsibility to reflect the community, and women are a large part of the community.”
Although led by women, the programme is for everyone.
“The programme is really broad. It has appeal across genres and ages,” Baker says.