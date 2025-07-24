The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival returns October 9 to 19, with Cirque Bon Bon and more.

The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival is set to make its return this spring, marking a decade of showcasing local and international talent across the region.

Running from October 9 to 19, the festival, which was cancelled last year because of financial pressures, will bring 11 days of music, theatre, circus, dance, visual arts, and family-friendly events to venues across Hastings, Havelock North, and Napier.

Festival director Jade Baker says the 2025 programme is a celebration of legacy and possibility.

“This year’s festival is a reflection of everything we’ve learned that the community loves over the past ten years. But it’s also a call to keep going,” Baker says.

“The arts don’t just enrich lives; they shape stronger, more resilient communities. They help us make sense of the world around us and remind us of what it means to be human.”