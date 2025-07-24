The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival returns October 9 to 19, with Cirque Bon Bon and more.
The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival is set to make its return this spring, marking a decade of showcasing local and international talent across the region.
Running from October 9 to 19, the festival, which was cancelled last year because of financial pressures, will bring 11 days of music, theatre, circus,dance, visual arts, and family-friendly events to venues across Hastings, Havelock North, and Napier.
Festival director Jade Baker says the 2025 programme is a celebration of legacy and possibility.
“This year’s festival is a reflection of everything we’ve learned that the community loves over the past ten years. But it’s also a call to keep going,” Baker says.
“The arts don’t just enrich lives; they shape stronger, more resilient communities. They help us make sense of the world around us and remind us of what it means to be human.”
Among the headline acts is Cirque Bon Bon, a high-energy circus production fresh from sell-out shows in Australia.
Other highlights include the return of internationally acclaimed soul singer Deva Mahal, bold new contemporary dance work Holding Ground by New Zealand Dance Company, critically acclaimed theatre pieces Hysterical and Guru of Chai, immersive jazz cabaret The Velvet Rebels, and an intimate indie-folk gig, Fables.
Mayor of Hastings Sandra Hazlehurst says the return of the festival after its pause marks an exciting milestone for the region.
“This event brings such vibrancy and creativity to our community, and it’s wonderful to see it return with a programme that reflects the best of who we are,” she says.
“From performances at Toitoi to family events and exhibitions, the festival offers something for everyone, and it plays an important role in strengthening the cultural life of our region. I encourage everyone to get out and support it.”
Baker encourages locals to plan their festival early and get behind the arts this October.
“Whether it’s your first time at the festival or your tenth, we want everyone to feel welcome. There’s something in the programme for every age, every price point, and every kind of curiosity.”
The full programme is available to view on the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival website.
Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday, July 31 via www.hbaf.co.nz and Eventfinda.