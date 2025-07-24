Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival returns with 10th anniversary programme

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival returns October 9 to 19, with Cirque Bon Bon and more.

The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival is set to make its return this spring, marking a decade of showcasing local and international talent across the region.

Running from October 9 to 19, the festival, which was cancelled last year because of financial pressures, will bring 11 days of music, theatre, circus,

