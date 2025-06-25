To mark its comeback in its 10th edition, the festival will open with the internationally acclaimed Cirque Bon Bon, a high-energy, 70-minute spectacle blending acrobatics, dance, aerial acts, comedy and cabaret.

Fresh from sold-out seasons across Australia, Cirque Bon Bon will run for three sessions on October 17 and 18 at the Opera House, Toitoi.

“We’re asking our community to get behind the festival by buying tickets early, spreading the word, and showing up. Every ticket purchased is a powerful act of support for the arts in Hawke’s Bay,” Baker says.

Created by former Cirque du Soleil director Ash Jacks McCready and choreographer Julieann Nugent, the Cirque Bon Bon performance marks the festival revival.

“This year’s programme celebrates everything we’ve learned, loved, and lived over the past 10 years, while looking boldly to the future,” Baker says.

“Cirque Bon Bon brings that spirit to life in one electrifying package. It’s the perfect way to open our 10th festival.”

The festival will run from October 9 to 19 with various events across Hastings, Havelock North and Napier, mixing local and international acts of circus, music, dance, theatre, visual art and literature.

“We’ve listened carefully to what audiences have enjoyed most in past years and built a programme that offers both familiar favourites and bold new work,” Baker says.

The full programme will be announced to supporters on July 24, with public tickets available from July 31.

Tickets for Cirque Bon Bon go on sale on Friday via EventFinda and at www.hbaf.co.nz