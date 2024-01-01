A crash blocked Church Rd, a main route through the Napier suburb of Taradale, on Tuesday morning. Photo / Connull Lang

People have injuries ranging from minor to serious following two crashes in Napier and Hastings.

A police spokeswoman said a two-vehicle crash on Church Rd in the Napier suburb of Taradale about 7am on Tuesday was all cleared relatively quickly.

One person was reportedly injured and the police spokeswoman said it was a minor accident.

Overnight, emergency services also responded to a crash on Georges Rd about 10.30pm last night.

The police spokeswoman said an adult and a child were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle lost control and crashed into a ditch.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no one was trapped inside the vehicle.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

