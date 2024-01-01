Emergency services are responding to a crash that has shut down a main highway near Thames.

Police are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that has closed Thames Coast Rd, south of Keretā.

Police say they were called to the area just before 3.30am after reports that a car had hit a power pole and crashed into the water near Russek Rd.

“State Highway 25 will remain closed for several hours,” a statement said.

Members of the public are advised that no detours are available and that anyone travelling to or from Coromandel will need to go via Whitianga.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known. However, the Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

More to come