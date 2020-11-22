Increased police patrols in Taradale, Napier, after firearm pulled in gang fight

About 10 people were involved in a gang-related fight in Taradale on Sunday night. Photo / Google Maps

Police have increased patrols in Taradale after a firearm was pulled during a gang fight involving 10 people.

Police received a report of the fight at the intersection of Meeanee St and Pembroke St, in the Napier suburb about 7.15pm on Sunday.

Police said about 10 gang members were involved and a firearm was reportedly presented.

Police said they were unaware of what gang or gangs were involved in the brawl.

An address was searched after the incident, but no arrests have been made.

Hawke's Bay area prevention manager inspector Martin James said police have increased patrols in the area.

"Police are taking these incidents extremely seriously and the safety and wellbeing of the community is our priority," he said.

"The community should not have to tolerate this kind of violence and we are committed to holding those responsible to account."

Police in attendance in Taradale, Napier, after a mass brawl involving 30 to 40 Black Power and Mongrel Mob members in January. Photo / Warren Buckland

At this stage, individual officers are not armed.

A local business owner, who did not want to be named, was not surprised a gun was involved.

''They've been used before, so they definitely have them stashed somewhere."

The owner said an increased police presence is the only way locals feel safe enough to venture outside.

"An increase in police in Taradale is a great thing – it's the only way people in the area are going to feel safe."

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact 105 and quote event number P044506340.

Sunday's incident was within one kilometre of a mass brawl involving 30 to 40 Black Power and Mongrel Mob members in January.

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured by a gunshot during the incident, while a pellet also struck the back of a child's car seat while a child was sitting in it.

Meanwhile, two people were injured after a gang dispute outside The Thirsty Whale Bar and Restaurant on Sunday morning.

Police are also investigating that incident.