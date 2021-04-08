In pictures: Hawke's Bay students try new skills at sports swap day

Students partook in sporting events like the tug o' war as part of the Unison Switch Day held at Mitre 10 sports park in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Dozens of students from schools across Hawke's Bay took part in Unison Switch day, a sports day encouraging students to try different sports.

Organised by Hawke's Bay Rugby and Hawke's Bay Netball, the event saw girls playing on the rugby field and boys compete on the netball courts at Mitre 10 sports park in Hastings.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Warren Buckland was there to capture the action.

Tom Morris of St Patrick's School, Napier (left) tries to defend the court from Tama Toa's Liu Tuliau. Photo / Warren Buckland

Year 4 Frimley School student Akira Maglasanga steams ahead in a game of rugby against Mahora School. Photo / Warren Buckland

Marika Van Tilburg, a Year 5 pupil at Te Mata Primary School, makes a run for the try line in a game against Camberley School. Photo / Warren Buckland