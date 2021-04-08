Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

In pictures: Hawke's Bay students try new skills at sports swap day

Quick Read
Students partook in sporting events like the tug o' war as part of the Unison Switch Day held at Mitre 10 sports park in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Students partook in sporting events like the tug o' war as part of the Unison Switch Day held at Mitre 10 sports park in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today

Dozens of students from schools across Hawke's Bay took part in Unison Switch day, a sports day encouraging students to try different sports.

Organised by Hawke's Bay Rugby and Hawke's Bay Netball, the event saw girls playing on the rugby field and boys compete on the netball courts at Mitre 10 sports park in Hastings.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Warren Buckland was there to capture the action.

Tom Morris of St Patrick's School, Napier (left) tries to defend the court from Tama Toa's Liu Tuliau. Photo / Warren Buckland
Tom Morris of St Patrick's School, Napier (left) tries to defend the court from Tama Toa's Liu Tuliau. Photo / Warren Buckland
Year 4 Frimley School student Akira Maglasanga steams ahead in a game of rugby against Mahora School. Photo / Warren Buckland
Year 4 Frimley School student Akira Maglasanga steams ahead in a game of rugby against Mahora School. Photo / Warren Buckland
Marika Van Tilburg, a Year 5 pupil at Te Mata Primary School, makes a run for the try line in a game against Camberley School. Photo / Warren Buckland
Marika Van Tilburg, a Year 5 pupil at Te Mata Primary School, makes a run for the try line in a game against Camberley School. Photo / Warren Buckland
Tumanako Kiwara (front), of Tama Toa, attempts to shoot while Zyon Hosoglu, of St Patrick's School, Napier tries to block. Photo / Warren Buckland
Tumanako Kiwara (front), of Tama Toa, attempts to shoot while Zyon Hosoglu, of St Patrick's School, Napier tries to block. Photo / Warren Buckland