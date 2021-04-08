Hawkes Bay Today
In pictures: Hawke's Bay students try new skills at sports swap day
Students partook in sporting events like the tug o' war as part of the Unison Switch Day held at Mitre 10 sports park in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland
Dozens of students from schools across Hawke's Bay took part in Unison Switch day, a sports day encouraging students to try different sports.
Organised by Hawke's Bay Rugby and Hawke's Bay Netball, the event saw girls playing on the rugby field and boys compete on the netball courts at Mitre 10 sports park in Hastings.
Hawke's Bay Today photographer Warren Buckland was there to capture the action.