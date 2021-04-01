Website of the Year

Hawkes Bay Today

In pictures: CHB's Little Easy cycle ride full of Easter smiles

Little Easy cyclists being greeted by the Easter bunny. Photo / Paul Taylor

The long Easter weekend started off with a bit of light exercise for dozens of excited children cycling along the Tukituki Cycle Trail - being closely followed by their parents at The Little Easy.

The Central Hawke's Bay event and 12km route on Friday started at Russell Park, Waipukurau, and followed the cycle trail east towards the 100m swing bridge looping back round to the park to finish. The main event, The Big Easy, is set to draw upwards of 1000 people for a new loop route starting at Church Road Winery in Taradale on Saturday.

The event started and finished at Russell Park in Waipukurau. Photo / Paul Taylor
Ian McCabe from Hastings with Evie, 3, ready to ride the 12km route. Photo / Paul Taylor
Eddie Seccombe, 5, from Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor
Participants set off at 11.30am and started to arrive back from the cycle from 12.30pm where there was entertainment, music and food trucks. Photo / Paul Taylor
Jasper Gray, 4, from CHB getting mechanical help from Auckland's David Johnson. Photo / Paul Taylor
