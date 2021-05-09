In pictures: A weekend of arts in Hawke's Bay

Hawke's Bay's a great region for the arts, and it was on full show over the weekend.
Hastings Māori dance company Kahurangi performed its new play Te Whawhewhawhe and Te Marama at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre to the public on Saturday.
The performance follows Te Marama on her journey of self-discovery through Aotearoa's native bush.
The play, by local playwright and storyteller Mary Kippenberger and community researcher Crystal Pekepo, is touring 29 schools in the region and is aiming to open up a conversation about anxiety.
Napier Tech Memorial Band also performed a Mother's Day concert on Sunday at the Salvation Army citadel in Napier.
The band played many songs and hymns, from Beethoven to a Mary Poppins tune, an Anzac tribute and the theme from The Great Escape.