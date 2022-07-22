Liz Edwards, Sylvia and Malcolm Peffers pictured in 2019 at the entrance of the old site of the Fantasy Cave on Dannevirke's High Street. Photo / NZME

By Leanne Warr

Dannevirke will have a Fantasy Cave again, Cave Trust president Grant Hurrell told members at the annual general meeting of the trust board last week.

"We'll get there," he said. "I'm determined that we're going to have a cave."

Grant Hurrell is optimistic on progress for the Fantasy Cave. Photo / Leanne Warr

The board was now planning a pop-up Christmas in the Fountain Theatre this year.

Hurrell told members the last year had been a frustrating one as the Covid pandemic had meant they were unable to hold the pop-up last December.

It had also led to issues with applying for funding as some organisations lacked the available capital, he said.

The cave dwellers were looking for more volunteers to help man the pop-up while it was open and in the future to assist with rebuilding.

Meanwhile, Hurrell said a member of the board would be meeting with those who were volunteering to help Father Christmas within the next month.

The pirate exhibit in the Fantasy Cave. Photo / NZME

The Fantasy Cave, which was first opened in December 1989, had been in recess since March 2020, citing issues with health and safety on the building being leased.

Hurrell said it was found the cost for redesigning was prohibitive and it was decided to establish a more public-friendly attraction which would also be accessible for people with disabilities.

Danny, the train that once stood in the Fantasy Cave, in the site of what will become the new Fantasy Cave. Photo / Leanne Warr

The Trust purchased a building in Barraud St and the site was blessed earlier this year.

The local community had contributed to the tune of $600,000 which would take the trust up to the demolition fully paid.

A "substantial" sum of money would be needed for the building of the shell and the development in stages.

Hurrell told members there had been various issues and delays around getting costings and other information required for the Trust board to be able to apply for grants from funding organisations.

"That's all the strife we're going through. That's why the cave is not being built for the moment until we've got the money. And the money is substantial."

He said volunteers had been doing a lot of hard work behind the scenes helping to plan the new building.

"The hours we've put in have been astronomical."

He was hopeful that the Trust would be in a position early next year to have the funding available towards the shell of the new building.

Hurrell thanked the team of volunteers who had helped close and pack up the original cave.

He said all the exhibits and associated equipment had been stored in different venues within Dannevirke and the board was very appreciative to the owners of those buildings for allowing them the use of the premises.

Anyone who had questions on the Fantasy Cave or wanting updates could phone them on 0800 080 137 or check their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/fantasycavedvke.