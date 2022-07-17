Could Maizy be your forever pup? Photo / Supplied

The Hastings District Council animal control centre is full of dogs looking for their forever homes. Are you looking for a canine companion?

Meet Maizy. Maizy is waiting patiently for a new home.

Maizy is up for adoption as her loving family's circumstances changed and sadly they couldn't keep her.

Fantastic around kids of all ages and cats, Maizy is very gentle and enjoys playing with her favourite toys.

As a lover of cuddles, she can forget how big she is and make herself at home on your lap. Maizy sits on command and has much to offer.

The adoption fee is $265, which covers being health checked, treated for fleas and worms, vaccinated, de-sexed, registered and micro-chipped.

All of the HDC dogs up for adoption need to be visited in person.

If you think this special girl might have a place in your home visit https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/rehomeadogform