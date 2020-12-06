Hundreds enjoy Christmas parade in Napier

Santa and his helper wave to parade onlookers from the sleigh. Photo / Paul Taylor

From babies to those in their 80s, hundreds of people gathered on the curbs of Napier's CBD streets with flags waving ready to welcome Santa at the Harcourts Christmas Parade.

Some children and their families dressed up for the occasion in red tutus, Christmas T-shirts and Santa hats.

Mr Claus was joined by various businesses, pipe bands, a marching band, sports and community groups, a couple of Magpies players, the mayor and kids' television characters who made their way through the parade.

Some Christmas helpers also gave out lollies and flags as they went.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was in Napier on Sunday for a glimpse of Santa.

Many jumped up from their kerbside seats to get a better view as Santa arrived. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bay City Cheerleaders keep the crowd entertained. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck started off the parade with a festive fire truck and fire fighters in tow, followed by decorated cars from parade entrants.

Voices and children's yells of excitement grew as Santa and his sleigh turned into Tennyson St.

"Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas!" He said as he made the sleigh ride down the CBD streets. "Hi Santa" many children responded.

People clap as a marching band goes by on Tennyson Street. Photo / Paul Taylor

Children excitedly wait for Santa to arrive on Emerson Street. Photo / Paul Taylor

After leaving Tennyson St, the crowd went through to Emerson St to catch the action for a second time.

The parade started at 1pm on Tennyson St and the Christmas Fiesta was held afterwards at Clive Memorial Square.