‘Human rights abuses’: Hawke’s Bay leaders react to damning RSE report

More needs to be done to protect RSE workers from being exploited, according to a new report. Photo / NZME

The RSE scheme is enabling “human rights abuses”, according to a new report looking at cases of overcrowding in housing, heaters being confiscated, time limits being placed on showering, hefty deductions on workers’ pay, and contracts heavily favouring employers.

However, a Hawke’s Bay horticulture leader says the region is “setting the benchmark” in many ways for the scheme particularly when it comes to housing, and “one bad apple” can taint the whole industry.

A damning report was released on Monday by the NZ Human Rights Commission which called for a raft of changes across the country to the scheme.

The RSE scheme currently sees thousands of workers travel to the country each year from Pacific nations to work in horticulture and viticulture.

Hawke’s Bay is one of the biggest employers of RSE workers of any region across the country.

The report released on Monday was based on interviews with at least 80 RSE workers plus employers and industry leaders mainly in Marlborough and Northland.

“Individuals with links to the RSE scheme” in Hawke’s Bay and Otago were also included.

The report did not name specific employers or locations but found there were “gaps in the scheme which may enable systemic pattern of human rights abuses throughout the country”.

Inadequate housing was highlighted in the report as a major concern with cases of cold, damp and even “mouldy” accommodation.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo headed up the report. Photo / Supplied

The report stated RSE workers were commonly charged between $150 and $175 per week for accommodation with up to seven workers sharing a bedroom.

“In some situations, this meant an employer was charging over $1000 per week per bedroom,” the report read.

“In one house, we observed 18 workers sharing a five-bedroom house, each paying $150 per week.”

The report also found cases of married couples being told they could not stay together.

Meanwhile, cases of excessive deductions on payslips were another issue discovered.

“Often workers’ payslips were not clear on what the deductions were for and many workers could not obtain the reasons for the deductions when they questioned their employer. They told us that this left them feeling exploited,” the report read.

The report claimed RSE contracts favoured employers and also needed to change, as RSE workers can only work for the employer specified on their visa.

“It is problematic ... as it creates fear among workers that actions against their employers will lead to the cancellation of their visa by the employers.”

The report recommended those issues be addressed by the Government.

Hawke’s Bay Fruitgrowers Association president Brydon Nisbet said the region had a good reputation for looking after RSE workers and was in many ways “setting the benchmark”.

“Hawke’s Bay is well ahead of the game here [in terms of RSE housing],” he said.

“All accommodation every year has to be viewed by the labour inspectors and immigration and has to be signed off, so they can check there are so many showers and toilets per person and so many people per room.”

He said in some cases “one bad apple” can taint the whole industry.

“It is not a good look for the rest of the growers who do really well and try their best.”

He said his main concern from the recommendations was a suggestion that RSE workers should be able to change which employers they worked for.

He said that could cause huge issues for any grower who had invested in RSE workers, only to lose them when they arrive and decide to work elsewhere.

A Hawke’s Bay advocate for worker rights, Chris O’Reilly, said workers needed an anonymous way to flag cases of exploitation.

“That is where I think the gap is [in the recommendations].

“You can have the best policies in the world - there is nothing I disagree with [in the report].

“I think there is some really great stuff in there, but the key to it is how do you get a safe and anonymous way for every worker to have a voice?”