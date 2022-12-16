The house spanned the width of the road. Photo / NZME

Police are reminding Christmas holiday drivers to keep their eyes on the road as they head to their destinations and not get distracted.

Of course, they were meaning the usual distractions, like your phone, kids, or pets.

As one motorist found out on State Highway 5 on Friday morning, there are other distractions: like not just one house, but two.

It was quite a sight, the motorist told the Hawke’s Bay Today as one house spanned the width of the road, forcing oncoming traffic to park up off the side of the highway.

Police will be maintaining a highly visible presence on New Zealand’s roads over the summer, enforcing safe driver behaviours.

Police at a checkpoint. Expect to see police patrols any time. Photo / NZ Herald

“Expect to see police patrols any time, anywhere throughout Hawke’s Bay and the Tararua District,” Central District road policing manager Inspector Ash Gurney said.

“Speed, alcohol, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the main causes of death and serious injury.”

Road safety was something everyone had to take responsibility for, he said.

“As a driver, the decisions you make impact not only you and those in your vehicle, but everyone else on the road around you as well.”

Gurney had some key reminders for anyone travelling on our roads.

Wear your seatbelt.

If you’re going to drink, don’t drive.

Drive distraction free. Keep your eyes on the road, not on your phone, passengers or pets.

Drive to the conditions. Less speed means less harm.

Police also want to remind drivers to be patient and factor in extra travel time for potential delays, especially on state highways as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency works on its summer programme of roadworks.

There are several areas of SH2 between Woodville and Napier which include Stop/Go and posted speed limits of 30km/h as well as long delays.

Waka Kotahi suggests drivers check its website for traffic and road condition updates.







