How a $1.7m agency to replace Business Hawke's Bay will help companies

A_WB090420AIRPORT1.JPG The new agency will help support economic development and growth. Pictured is Hawke's Bay Airport, which could benefit. Photo / Warren Buckland

A_WB090420AIRPORT1.JPG The new agency will help support economic development and growth. Pictured is Hawke's Bay Airport, which could benefit. Photo / Warren Buckland

A new agency being funded by Hawke's Bay's five councils at a cost of $1.7 million a year will help large organisations turn "ideas into action" and fill "a gap" in economic development for the region, according to a leading consultant behind the project.

Earlier this year, the plug was pulled on Business Hawke's Bay (BHB) after it failed to secure extra funding, following almost a decade supporting local businesses in the region.

Last week, following a review, funding was announced for a new entity that will effectively take its place with more money and a clearer purpose, known as a regional development agency.

There are similar agencies set up across the country to support economic growth and development.

Hawke's Bay's five councils have pledged $1.7 million a year for the new agency, which they hope to see up and running by July.

That is a large increase in funding compared with the now-defunct Business Hawke's Bay, which reported it received just $330,000 annually from councils before it shut up shop.

Economic development consultant Gus Charteris was employed by the councils and conducted a review that helped lead to the new agency.

Some of the funding will go towards the Hawke's Bay Business Hub in Ahuriri. Photo / NZME

He spoke to Hawke's Bay Today and said the new agency would primarily help larger organisations and sectors within the region and turn their "ideas into action".

"Primarily, this agency will be working with groups of companies, or sectors, who are trying to do things that they can't do themselves," he said.

"That might be related to infrastructure, it might be related to regulations, it might be in relation to ideas that they have that they might need some help pulling together.

"That is the gap in the current setup in Hawke's Bay.

"Those companies in our big sectors don't have a central point of contact where they can come together and help turn ideas into action."

The new entity will support small-to-medium businesses and Maori-run businesses, but will primarily be aimed at helping large sectors and organisations such as the airport and port to Pan Pac, to large fruit-growing or tech companies.

The money will also help fund the Hawke's Bay Business Hub at Ahuriri.

The new agency will be run as an independent entity governed equally between business, iwi/hapū and local government.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Rick Barker said it was clear change was needed.

"The case for change is compelling. We need to work in a more unified way with local businesses and with our Treaty partners and this is the best structure to achieve a dynamic entity for the progress of Hawke's Bay."

The new agency will work closely with the regional economic development strategy, called Matariki.