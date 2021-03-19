Housing fast-tracked: 'It's Flaxmere's time'

An artist's impression of possible housing designs and layout for 244 Flaxmere Ave. Image / Supplied

Hastings District Council says it has "fast-tracked much-needed housing" on council land in Flaxmere, with councillors approving the advancing of work on two proposed developments.

Facing a "critical housing shortage", the council approached the Government last year seeking Crown Infrastructure Partners funding to develop three areas of council-owned residential land in Flaxmere. The council received $11.5 million to go towards building the water and roading infrastructure to support affordable, quality housing.

This week council considered two of the blocks – one at 244 Flaxmere Ave, the other an area west of the Flaxmere town centre at 30 Swansea Rd.

In designing the possible housing layouts, density and type, strong consideration is being given to ensuring these areas will be places that attract a mix of residents and be of a quality that stands the test of time.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said this marked an "exciting milestone" for Flaxmere.

"This is an important investment to solve the immediate housing shortage as well as being a sustainable solution for the future.

"These developments mean we can put in place quality housing options that the community can be proud of; that are well-designed and will continue to be fit for purpose for our Flaxmere community in 50 years' time."

Concerning the site at 244 Flaxmere Ave, councillors agreed to an infrastructure plan for the 2.5ha property, including 15 houses to go on the market, about seven sites to be developed by a community provider and potentially 10 to 15 sites to be developed by an organisation providing progressive home ownership arrangements such as shared equity and rent to buy.

The intention is for there to be no more than 20 per cent public housing across the whole development.

Work will begin on constructing the roading and water infrastructure, and a more detailed housing concept design and potential covenants would be brought back to council at a later date.

Flaxmere town centre was on land zoned community/residential, along with a significant area for commercial development, after extensive consultation with the community in 2011, and it included the provision of a supermarket.

Hazlehurst said it was now Flaxmere's time to see this area developed into a place to "suit the community's needs".

Incorporating community feedback, which has already attracted more than 120 responses, the plan is to have a mix of housing types from standalone homes to three-storey apartments.

Because this development would encroach on the area currently occupied by the skatepark and basketball courts, council agreed to go ahead with planning a concept design for a new skatepark and basketball courts in Flaxmere Park, which would cost up to $500,000, funded from the Flaxmere Land Development Reserve.

Speaking on behalf of the Flaxmere First Housing Development committee, Bert Lincoln said a recent meeting on the plans "was very informative, extremely helpful and gave great encouragement to the group".

"The initial concept plans distributed at the meeting were well received by all and we look forward to future consultation as this development and others move forward."