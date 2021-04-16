Hot desks the next best thing

An alternative to working from home, Here Collective offers a relaxed atmosphere.

by Brenda Vowden

During and after lockdown, many of us experienced and became accustomed to a different way of working. Others came to us with new and innovative ideas on how those new conditions would work. This week I caught up with Carlee Atkin, who along with colleagues Tracy Pope and Hannah Southcombe came up with Here Collective, and learnt more about the hottest new business in town.

When did you come up with the idea for Here Collective?

Late in 2020 – the end of the weirdest year – over a glass of wine. Isn't this so often the way we come up with ideas? We joke about 'solving the world's problems' over a drink, and then you realise we've actually just come up with a solution for our own little part of the world. 2020 was unique for us. Our marketing company, Connect & Conquer, experienced significant growth as small- to medium-sized businesses worked to innovate in the face of the global pandemic, and our team was growing, so we realised we were going to need more space. But 2020 was also the year of 'working from home' – for better or worse. We were hearing stories of self-employed people struggling with the isolation of the home office, and wanting to feel a part of a community, even if their work was solo.

Jessica Knapp is a co-working expert, and she introduced us to the idea of developing a community – that's what a co-working space is. It's about collaboration and connection. It's about supporting one another.

I think these changing, challenging times have also altered many people's take on the nature of work and the nature of the office. A lot of us realised that when the world slows down, when we have a little more balance, we're happier and healthier. That's why co-working feels like a very '2021 and beyond' style of working. It feels like now is its moment, more than ever before. We all want the flexibility and affordability that comes with sharing a space, but this way we don't have to give up the support and social structure of a more traditional workplace.

Whose idea/business is it?

Like all things with Connect & Conquer, Here Collective is a collaboration. In our business, our vision is one of creating a collaborative community that shares knowledge and supports small businesses. This space is giving us the platform to do this.

We have worked with some really great people to bring the space together – designer Juliet Burton, Jessica and Chloe Knapp to get the space itself created in a really work-friendly way, our landlord Charlie. We have been lucky enough to connect with other co-working spaces across New Zealand who have been generous and open with their experiences.

What we're really loving is that the collaboration is now between the people working here. Any good co-working space is shaped and led by its community. Even in these early weeks we have been seeing useful cross-pollination between our members, and lots of wonderful support for what people are doing. It's a magical thing, really – that someone sitting at a desk right next to you might have a natural skill or loads of experience in an area you are struggling with, so solving a problem can be just a conversation away. This space is already creating some lovely moments of serendipity and synergy between us all.

What were some of the challenges of setting up Here Collective?

Time - trying to set up the space while running Connect & Conquer. Plus we had Christmas in the middle of it. And then Covid. Fear of going into lockdown again and Covid playing havoc with delivery times. Plus neither of us had done anything like this before.

Where is it based?

16 Hastings Street, upstairs behind the blue door. Great spot right by lots of great cafes and shops.

Can you describe the space?

Here Collective is in the heart of Napier inner city. It is in a heritage building which has been revived by our landlord, Charlie. It is adorned with contemporary art from our friends at Boyd Dunlop gallery, and littered with indoor plants to bring even more life into our space.

The main open plan space houses our permanent decks and hot desking options. Then there are four natural light-filled office spaces, accommodating three to six people. Permanent offices are for any SME who needs some space but still likes the idea of being part of a community. We currently have two still available. Where they can come together and have this connection and collaborate and support each other.

Who will use Here Collective?

Soloprenuers, travellers, digital nomads, contractors, freelancers, out-of-town business people.

How does it work?

Hot desk - people can book casually online on the day or in advance.

Permanent desk - you can book this on a monthly basis.

Private office - we have two that are still available on a rolling month basis.

Plus we will be running events and workshops to bring the community together and share expert advice and knowledge with a real focus on SMEs.

How many desks are there?

There are four permanent desks in the open plan area and eight hotdesks.

Who has been using it so far?

We have a range of people, from designers and web developers to bookkeepers. Some people are starting up or running their own business and some work with a head office out of town or even out of the country.

Do you have a long-term goal for Here Collective?

We want a strong and engaged collaborative community that shares knowledge and supports each other. And that we see some strong businesses grow and conquer their business goals.

How do you think this will work if there's another lockdown?

Going back into lockdown is definitely a risk for us but we are staying positive that we won't go back past level two again. And if we do, we'll just have to figure that out at the time.

What have the highlights been setting this up?

Learning and understanding what direction collaborative spaces can be and what Here Collective can become. It is an exciting movement to be a part of. That we are already seeing people coming in and getting to meet new people and being able to provide a space for them to come and feel comfortable while also getting work done.

■ For more information about Here Collective phone Carlee on 021 0748 678.