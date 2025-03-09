On Saturday, Julie Davey (Hastings) and LT Holst Freda) won the Olympic Cup as Showjumper of the Year, and on Sunday, Wendi Williamson (Waimauku) and Don Vita MH won their second consecutive Dressage Horse of the Year title, underlining their status as the best New Zealand-based Kiwi combo.
The environmental geologist and her 13-year-old won the Harrison Lane FEI Grand Prix with 71.022%, the Harrison Lane Grand Prix Special with 72.341% and the Harrison Grand Prix Musical Freestyle with 74.78% to take the title.
But much of Sunday was about eventing, as combinations across three international levels were challenged by course designer Chris Ross.
Penny and Festival led the dressage on 30.4, falling frustratingly just short of a personal best, added nothing in the showjumping and just 5.2 time in the Ross-designed cross country to finish on 35.6.