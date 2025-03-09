The environmental geologist and her 13-year-old won the Harrison Lane FEI Grand Prix with 71.022%, the Harrison Lane Grand Prix Special with 72.341% and the Harrison Grand Prix Musical Freestyle with 74.78% to take the title.

But much of Sunday was about eventing, as combinations across three international levels were challenged by course designer Chris Ross.

Penny and Festival led the dressage on 30.4, falling frustratingly just short of a personal best, added nothing in the showjumping and just 5.2 time in the Ross-designed cross country to finish on 35.6.

Her nearest competition was runner-up Donna Edwards-Smith (Waerenga) aboard MSE Mendoza on 50.6 with Bridie Quigley (Auckland) and Oranoa Greyson third on 61.9.

Winning the 4* Eventer of the Year crown also earned Penny the Sir Mark Todd Trophy.

Penny said she felt a little frustrated to have fallen just short of a dressage personal best.

“We were on track but both walk pirouettes didn’t go well and we were late behind in a change. I really wanted to get a sub-30.”

Seven of the original 10 starters completed all three tests, and Penny’s 5.2 time penalties made the best effort on the cross country.

“The ground [for the cross country] did make it feel a lot harder out there. It did slow you down and with the added atmosphere and twists and turns, it always feels hectic.”

As last to go in the 4* class, Penny said she had no interest in what had gone on before her.

“I feel it can put doubt in my mind so I go out with a solid plan and stick to it as much as I can. It keeps me calm and focused. If you listen to outside noise, it mucks with your focus.

“My plan was to go as fast as I could but take time where we needed to nail the combinations. Last year, I got too frazzled with everything and tried to rush the important bits.”

She felt she had gone as fast as she could.

“Given the conditions, you can only push it so much.”

Penny was contemplating another Australian campaign to the Melbourne 4* in June.

The combo won the national three-day in Taupō earlier this year and previously won a CCI3*-L in Australia.

Her next big step would be to move to the UK in April next year to experience as many world-class tracks as she can with an eye to making future World Championships and Olympic teams.

The Defender CCI3*-S went the way of Tessa Bradcock (Piopio) aboard Ceremony with Aussie raider Amy Gotts-Wheeler riding off with the inaugural Defender CCI2*-S title.

Wendi Williams and Don Vito MH won their second Dressage Horse of the Year title at the 2025 Defender Horse of the Year Show in Heretaunga Hastings. Photo / Michelle Clarke Photography

Results

Eventing, Defender CCI4*-S: Charlotte Penny (Karaka) Festival 35.6 penalty points 1, Donna Edwards-Smith (Waerenga) DSE Mendoza 50.6 pp 2, Bridie Quigley (Auckland) Oranoa Greyson 61.9 pp 3. Defender CCI3*-S: Tessa Bradcock (Piopio) Ceremony 38.2 pp 1, Carys McCrory (Hastings) Nemesis 44.1 pp 2, Codie White (Taupo) Small Talk KSNZ 45.1 pp 3. Defender CCI2*-S: Amy Gotts-Wheeler (Australia) Sharvalley Wild Thing 28.3 pp 1, Donna Edwards-Smith (Waerenga) DSE Duke of Seville 32.1 pp 2, Mia Cadwallader (Auckland) Mirrabella Molly 33.6 pp 3. Dressage Horse of the Year: Wendi Williamson (Waimauku) Don Vito MH 1, Gaylene Lennard (Te Aroha) Jax Johnson 2, James Blackwood (Masterton) Aphrodite 3.

– This article is provided courtesy of Defender Horse of the Year.