Horse of the Year: Hastings rider Julie Davey bags the win of her dreams in Olympic Cup

Clears were a little more forthcoming in the second round but the only double clear came from eventual winners, Julie and Freda.

Sophie and Normandy were last to go but an early rail put paid to her creating history as the only rider to have won the four big classes at HOY.

As it is, her three wins puts her in rare air with Katie Laurie (nee McVean) and John Cottle – both of whom have won three big classes on two occasions.

But today belonged to Julie who is known for her quiet and very determined style.

“Freda is such a lovely horse. She is the horse of a lifetime and deserved this win. It is fabulous,” she said.

They’ve been knocking on the door of the win for a while, and earlier this year won the FEI World Cup (NZ) Series.

“I have been second a lot,” she said. “Far too many times.”

She’s also been competing at HOY for many years and has twice won the Lady Rider of the Year and the Premier Stakes. This year she was also third in the Norwood Gold Cup and second in the Silver Fern. Her husband Andrew Ormond received a Jenni Calver top groom award.

“It is a real team effort with just the two of us,” she says.

But missingon Saturday were Julie’s parents Russell and Jenny who died six weeks apart two years ago.

“It is at the biggest shows that I think about mum and dad a lot,” she said. “It is such a shame they are not alive to see this.”

Julie bought Freda as a two-year-old.

“She is such a good horse. I knew this morning I had to be double clear and I was ready for a jump-off. With the atmosphere here I just had to try and keep Freda together.”

Julie isn’t usually superstitious but has stuck to the same riding shirt, socks, undies and breeches all week.

“I have washed them every night! I was a bit frightened to change it this morning – even with the holes in my socks!”

Finishing second behind the 48-year-old was Jake Lambert aboard Takapoto Alaid de Chez Nous who finished on a total of four faults in 47.91 seconds, with Sophie Scott third on Waitangi Skynet on four faults in 48.12 and fourth with Normandy GHP, also on four faults in 48.98.

Molly Smith on Saturday afternoon won her second consecutive Equitak Excel Pony of the Year crown, albeit on a different mount.

This time it was aboard Vapour Trail NZPH who took the win with a rail in hand after a heart-stopping second round.

Six of the 27 starters came back for the second round with just Molly and Vapour Trail on zero and the others on four. No one managed a clear in the second and Molly, who was last to go, had two rails in hand.

When fence 4A dropped, her heart sank.”I just thought ‘pick up your toes, Bruiser’,” said Molly, who has been striving to get Vapour Trail to Pony of the Year for the past four years.

“No other pony deserves to win this more than him. We have won almost everything – he really is so special and incredible. I love how hard he tries for me.”

The six day show, hosted in Hastings, was set to finish on Sunday afternoon with the cross-country phase of the eventing, among other classes.

Results – Olympic Cup – New Zealand Showjumper of the Year: Julie Davey (Hastings) LT Holst Freda 1, Jake Lambert (Cambridge) Takapoto Alaid de Chez Nous 2, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Waitangi Skynet 3, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Normandy GHP 4, Oliver Croucher (Cambridge) NRS Ricochet MVNZ 5, Tristan Thomas (Rotorua) Matai Zarite 6, Logan Masie (Dannevirke) Bravado Ego Z 7, Makenzie Causer (Christchurch) Dolce Del Colle 8, Katie Meredith (Ohoka) Vulcan GNZ 9, Laura Inkster (Clevedon) Rodrigo MVNZ 10. Equitak Excel Pony of the Year: Molly Smith (Timaru) Vapour Trail NZPH 1, Emily Oliver (Peka Peka) Barbie Doll RSNZ 2, Daniella Jelliman (Palmerston North) Tallyho Scoundrel 3, Zara Hazledine (Queenstown) Redcliffs Bill 4, Emily Oliver (Peka Peka) Doctor Jones 5, Tessa Harre (New Plymouth) Tallyho Rainman 6.

- This article is provided courtesy of Defender Horse of the Year