Horse of the Year: Two from two for Sophie Scott

Next to go was teen Tara Gower aboard Riverhills Legend who gave it a good crack but a rail at the second to last in her 50.09 second round put paid to her adding her name to the Merrylegs Cup.

Laura Inkster and Rodrigo looked on to challenge Scott but a rail mid track saw them finish on four faults in 50.05 seconds.

Last to go was plucky teen Samantha Gillies on Lumarzo who produced a heart-stopping round with super tight turns in tricky conditions but they paid with their 48.52-second effort with four at the last.

”It was another amazing competition,” Scott said. She also collected a sterling silver snaffle and stirrup bracelet from Burmester Jewellery for the win.

“I am so stoked. It was a bit wet and muddy out there but it seemed to work out for best of us. It is always fun when it’s a competitive class with a great bunch of riders.”

She’s hopeful for a “couple more” big titles with her very in-form team over the rest of the week. Scott is the defending champion in both the Cavallino Silver Fern Stakes and the Olympic Cup, for the Showjumper of the Year.

She took the quinella in both classes in 2024 and her form so far in the six day is searing hot, making for some exciting classes to come.

Earlier this week, Northern Hawke’s Bay made history bagging their seventh victory in the Saba Sam Teams event with teens Regan Calder on TRS Sniper, Tessa Moffett with Ricky Baker II and Lily Kent aboard Jonsey, making the region the most successful in the history of the class.

Results - Wade Equine Coaches Lady Rider of the Year: Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Normandy GHP 1, Samantha Gillies (Oamaru) Lumarzo 2, Laura Inkster (Clevedon) Rodrigo MVNZ 3, Tara Gower (Cambridge) Riverhills Legend 4, Katie Meredith (Ohoka) ES Quincy 5, Charlotte Conder (Wellington) Clariton 6.

Norwood Gold Cup: Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Benrose Stellar 1, Laura Inkster (Clevedon) Rodrigo MVNZ 2, Julie Davey (Hastings) LT Holst Freda 3, Makenzie Causer (Christchurch) Dolce Del Colle 4, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Starlight Django 5, Emma Gillies (Oamaru) Lafayet Ego Z 6.

WHAT: Defender Horse of the Year Show

WHEN: March 4-9, 2025

WHERE: Tōmoana Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Heretaunga Hastings

MORE INFO AND TICKETS: www.hoy.kiwi

- This article is provided courtesy of Horse of the Year