Claire Vogtherr, left, and Ellie Vogtherr-Pulford are excited for Holly Bacon to celebrate 108 years in business. Photo / Warren Buckland

Claire Vogtherr, left, and Ellie Vogtherr-Pulford are excited for Holly Bacon to celebrate 108 years in business. Photo / Warren Buckland

As the fifth generation of Holly Bacon prepares to take over running the family business, Ellie Vogtherr-Pulford is preparing to also celebrate the business' 108th birthday.

Ellie credits some of Holly Bacon's 108 year reign to the close relationship the business has with its customers, whether in-store, online or in the cafes and restaurants that use their products.

As the business ownership spans multiple generations, so too multiple generations of families shop at Holly Bacon.

"Many customers are known by name and shop with us every week. This also helps build relationships with people that last a lifetime and contribute to our success," Ellie said

As Holly Bacon gets ready to turn 108, Ellie and her sister Lydia Thompson are getting ready to take over the family business.

Ellie and Lydia will be taking over the reins from their mum Claire Vogtherr who has been managing the family business since about 1987.

Claire is the great-granddaughter of Carl Vogtherr, who began the Holly Bacon Company in 1914.

"Managing a long-standing family business has its responsibilities but also gives us huge pride in a business that has survived for well over 100 years, and family who are committed to its ongoing success and unwavering dedication to quality and service," Claire said.

The family-owned and operated business has stuck to a consistent core value system using 100 per cent New Zealand product and using the longer, slower method of curing bacon instead of rushing the process.

This produces the crispy, full-flavoured dry cured bacon that Holly Bacon is known for.

Claire Vogtherr, left, and Ellie Vogtherr-Pulford. As Holly Bacon reaches 108, the next generation is getting ready to take over. Photo / Warren Buckland

In the 30 years Claire has been the manager at Holly Bacon, there have been some milestone changes.

The company started pre-packing bacon to supply supermarkets, the requirement for strict food safety plans was brought in, online sales became possible and social media marketing took off.

"I certainly could not have brought Holly through to this time without the constant support I have from my partner Neil," she said.

Neil fills the roles of plant engineer, serviceman for breakdowns, refrigeration engineer, and project manager.

He is a trusty springboard for ideas and constant support for the days when it gets tough, Claire added.

Claire is proud her daughters want to be part of the family business.

"They understand hard work and commitment and we feel very blessed to be able to have our grandchildren growing up around the business, just as their mothers did.

"Personally, I will always be available to pick up whatever needs to be done at Holly," she said. "I'm too young to want to retire completely."

However, Claire has an extensive list of things she has wanted to do for a long time.

Some of those include learning te reo, going to the gym more, spending more time travelling with Neil, polishing her French and German, learning how to play the guitar properly, and there is more to the list.

Ellie and Lydia say their mum never pressured them into the bacon business.

Ellie said, "If you had asked me if I would be making bacon for a living 15 years ago, I would have said no way."

However, as she got older, Ellie realised how incredible it was to have a business in the same family for more than 100 years and began to take more of an interest in it.

"Seeing Mum so passionate about the business also helped me to want to move into the family business.

"I take a lot of inspiration from how Mum has run this business successfully and hope one day to do as well as she has," Ellie said.

Claire has left big shoes to fill, but Ellie believes she and her sister are up to the challenge, as both girls have grown up around the family business and enjoy working alongside each other. It's something special that they hope to share with their families.

"We both have young families and are working hard to ensure the business is still here for them if they wish to move into the sixth generation of the business," Ellie said.

When asked if any big plans were coming up for Holly Bacon, Ellie replied, "nationwide takeover".

The sisters would like to see their products in every Foodstuffs supermarket nationwide and for Holly Bacon to become a New Zealand household name.