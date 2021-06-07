Hit and run in Onekawa - car leaves scene of Napier crash

Police are making enquiries to locate the offending vehicle. Photo / NZME

Two people are in a serious but stable condition after a hit and run in Onekawa, Napier on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said the Napier brigade was called to a crash on Harold Holt Ave in Onekawa at 11.16am.

A police spokeswoman said a car was rear-ended by another car, which then left the scene.

Police are making enquiries to locate the offending car.

The car which was crashed into appears to have gone through a fence, she said.

A spokeswoman said a description of the car as a black Holden station wagon with no plates that was shared on social media matches a possible description given to police at the scene.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said a man and a woman both in their 20s are in a serious but stable condition.