Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Historic restroom hope for Napier's Art Deco Trust home

5 minutes to read
Art Deco Trust chairwoman Barbara Arnott and heritage manager Jeremy Smith, with the twin World War I memorials of the Cenotaph and the Women's Rest. Photo / Warren Buckland

Art Deco Trust chairwoman Barbara Arnott and heritage manager Jeremy Smith, with the twin World War I memorials of the Cenotaph and the Women's Rest. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

Plans to restore Napier's historic Memorial Women's Rest rooms as a home for the Art Deco Trust take a big step this week with a move for the nod from the Napier City Council.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.