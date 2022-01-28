Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Historic HB: Witness describes aftermath of earthquake

6 minutes to read
An injured person is transferred on 6 February 1931 onto the first relief train to leave Napier after the disastrous 3 February earthquake. Credit: Liz Rea Collection

By Michael Fowler

"When I look back at it all it seems like a blurred cinematograph film of wrecked buildings, crying children, smoke, piles of bricks, bandaged heads, hurrying motor cars, despair and desolation.

"The cars going south

